Einsteinium Hits 24-Hour Volume of $295,865.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 43.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $30.99 million and $295,865.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 47.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.38 or 0.00433049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,750,076 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.