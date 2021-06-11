Eisai Co., Ltd. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Eisai in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 5.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $95.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.47. Eisai has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

