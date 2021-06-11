Elastos (ELA) Market Cap Reaches $73.69 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $73.69 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $3.82 or 0.00010421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,179,208 coins and its circulating supply is 19,289,222 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

