Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 10,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,271,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eleanor B. Lacey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Asana alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $706,060.00.

Shares of ASAN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.47. 2,431,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,213. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $29,550,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASAN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.