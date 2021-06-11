Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Reaches $0.0434 on Top Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $19.22 million and approximately $619,147.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00060611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00178210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00196457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.93 or 0.01221450 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,502.85 or 1.00032294 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

