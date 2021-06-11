Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $18.46 million and $883,194.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00055885 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00149971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00186790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.48 or 0.01112232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,761.74 or 1.00069099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

