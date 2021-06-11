Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the May 13th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECIFY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electricité de France currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of ECIFY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. 3,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,125. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Electricité de France’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

