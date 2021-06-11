Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Market Cap of $144.46 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $144.46 million and $696,965.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000190 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,871,474,928 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

