Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the May 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEMF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 32,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18. Elemental Royalties has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.73.

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental Royalties Corp. operates as a gold focused royalty company. The company has a portfolio of five royalties over producing assets in Burkina Faso, Chile, Mexico, Kenya, and Western Australia. Elemental Royalties Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

