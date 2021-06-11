Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $222.31 and last traded at $223.14. 89,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,007,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.54.

Specifically, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.62.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $214.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $784,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.