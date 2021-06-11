Ellaism Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Ellaism has a market cap of $101,762.81 and $460.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,346.21 or 0.06323804 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00151201 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 45,803,589 coins and its circulating supply is 45,752,258 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.