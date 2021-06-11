Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $15,924,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 18.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 67,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 343.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 436,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 338,172 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

