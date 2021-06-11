Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $21,402,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RCL opened at $90.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.42. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.84.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

