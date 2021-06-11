Elrond Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $41.90 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $78.13 or 0.00221915 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00036655 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008038 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00034735 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,870,479 coins and its circulating supply is 17,606,927 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

