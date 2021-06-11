Elrond Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $89.42 or 0.00238281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and $39.30 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00038802 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00035542 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00010221 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005529 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,864,563 coins and its circulating supply is 17,601,604 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

