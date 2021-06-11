Embarr Downs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMBR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Embarr Downs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMBR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the May 13th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,712,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EMBR remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 38,978,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,834. Embarr Downs has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Embarr Downs, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, and racing thoroughbreds in the United States. It also focuses on acquiring and renovating single-family and multi-family properties. In addition, the company provides consulting services to organizations in various industries; and develops various gourmet food products.

