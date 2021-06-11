Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded at Bank of America

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Shares of ERJ opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Embraer has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $15.76.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 8.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Embraer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Embraer by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Embraer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

