Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Embraer in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Embraer by 48.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10. Embraer has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

