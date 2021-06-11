EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of EMCOR Group worth $13,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.67. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

