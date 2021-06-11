Emercoin (EMC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19,949.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 43.5% lower against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $19,949.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,538,962 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

