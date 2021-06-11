Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

EBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after acquiring an additional 456,931 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 44,673 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBS opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.81. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

