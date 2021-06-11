Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $211,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 54.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $97.59 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.