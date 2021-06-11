Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $138,362.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $25.73 million and $138,362.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00056781 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00161870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00192181 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.48 or 0.01129616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,463.03 or 0.99780510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

