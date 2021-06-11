ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 497.7% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ENGGY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

ENGGY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $12.00. 8,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.31. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

