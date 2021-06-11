Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.06. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$9.04, with a volume of 434,561 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 59,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.62, for a total value of C$515,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$560,040. Also, Director Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total value of C$35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,205,490. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,887.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

