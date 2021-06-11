Endor Protocol One Day Volume Tops $708,231.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $42.71 million and $708,231.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00457356 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000860 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00016667 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001716 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

