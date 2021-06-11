Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$8.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.19. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.51 and a 12-month high of C$9.75. The firm has a market cap of C$798.14 million and a P/E ratio of 15.05.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.30 million. Analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.719153 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.