Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Firstegy

Enerflex (TSE:EFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Firstegy in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.71.

Get Enerflex alerts:

TSE:EFX opened at C$8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.19. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$4.51 and a 52-week high of C$9.75. The company has a market cap of C$796.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.04.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.719153 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.