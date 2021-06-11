Energo (TSL) Price Hits $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 69% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Energo has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $5,123.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Energo has traded 48.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00061412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.07 or 0.00834563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00087467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00045596 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

