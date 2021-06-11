Energycoin (ENRG) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $109,765.57 and approximately $4.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00039140 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024820 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008000 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

