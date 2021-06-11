Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.98 ($17.62).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.80 ($15.06) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Engie stock opened at €12.21 ($14.36) on Friday. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($17.84). The business’s 50 day moving average is €12.41.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

