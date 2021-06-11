Enigma (ENG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.12 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $3.12 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.54 or 0.00440209 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003634 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00016565 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.57 or 0.01147160 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

