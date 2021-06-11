EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ESNC remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,468. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. EnSync has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

Get EnSync alerts:

EnSync Company Profile

EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for EnSync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnSync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.