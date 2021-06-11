EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of ESNC remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,468. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. EnSync has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.
EnSync Company Profile
