Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

