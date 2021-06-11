Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,435 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the first quarter valued at $66,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVST. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other Envista news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $576,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,888.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,551.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,886 shares of company stock worth $13,420,875. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVST opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $46.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

