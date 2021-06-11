Enzyme Finance (MLN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.40 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00058173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.00772561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00085282 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.