Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Up 987.9% in May

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 987.9% from the May 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,071,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EPAZ traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,471. Epazz has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03.

Get Epazz alerts:

Epazz Company Profile

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Epazz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epazz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.