EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EQT by 17.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 958,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,800,000 after buying an additional 142,308 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 132.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 56,190 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of EQT by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of EQT by 684.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,543,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. EQT has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.90.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Research analysts predict that EQT will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

