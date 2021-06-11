EQT (NYSE:EQT) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.17

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 210253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get EQT alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in EQT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in EQT by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in EQT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in EQT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.