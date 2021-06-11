Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Short Interest Update

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Equitable Financial stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105. Equitable Financial has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

