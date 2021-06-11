Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Short Interest Update

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Equitable Financial stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105. Equitable Financial has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Equitable Financial Company Profile
