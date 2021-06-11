Equitable Trust Co. Has $50.69 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $13.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,421.41. 62,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,307.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,436.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

