Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for iCAD, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of iCAD in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iCAD’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iCAD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iCAD by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iCAD by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iCAD by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iCAD by 14.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

