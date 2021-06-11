Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mesa Laboratories, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $263.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 454.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $207.54 and a fifty-two week high of $307.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $125,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,168.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.28, for a total transaction of $221,498.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,079. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

