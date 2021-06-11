Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for RH’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for RH in a research report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cowen upped their price target on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.53.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $707.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $641.94. RH has a 1-year low of $226.82 and a 1-year high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.