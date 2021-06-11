Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.00.

AEM stock opened at C$87.60 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$69.14 and a 1-year high of C$117.35. The company has a market cap of C$21.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total transaction of C$882,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,088,165.10. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$701,198.55. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,975.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

