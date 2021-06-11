Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAG. CIBC lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.40 and a beta of 1.05. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MAG Silver by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,983,000 after buying an additional 669,274 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after acquiring an additional 478,790 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 178,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth $1,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

