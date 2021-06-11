Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$66.92 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.48.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$17.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$11.71 and a 1 year high of C$17.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,343.57. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$1,796,237.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584,183 shares in the company, valued at C$8,223,602.51. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,565 shares of company stock worth $2,998,784.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.