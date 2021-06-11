Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 11th (AIXA, ALV, AT1, DAI, PTN, RC, RHHVF, SAP, SBRA, SEAS)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 11th:

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €250.00 ($294.12) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.90 ($9.29) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €106.00 ($124.71) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €121.00 ($142.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 243 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

