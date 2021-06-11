Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400,230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $12,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $76.40 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $76.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.