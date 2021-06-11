Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Shares of EQR opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.68.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,174 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

